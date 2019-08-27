Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Since Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.