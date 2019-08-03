Comparison of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 213.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 50.4%. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.