Comparison of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Since Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 60 0.83 N/A 1.93 32.94 The Boeing Company 372 2.00 N/A 8.54 39.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Boeing Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kaman Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Boeing Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaman Corporation and The Boeing Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% The Boeing Company 0.00% -324.6% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kaman Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaman Corporation. Its rival The Boeing Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.3 respectively. Kaman Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaman Corporation and The Boeing Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45

Meanwhile, The Boeing Company’s average price target is $428.64, while its potential upside is 30.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaman Corporation and The Boeing Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 68.8% respectively. 1.8% are Kaman Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Boeing Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03% The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79%

For the past year Kaman Corporation has stronger performance than The Boeing Company

Summary

The Boeing Company beats Kaman Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.