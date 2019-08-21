Comparison of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 60 0.87 N/A 1.93 32.94 Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.72 N/A 1.19 35.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ducommun Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kaman Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaman Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Kaman Corporation’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ducommun Incorporated’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaman Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kaman Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75

Ducommun Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $48.5 average target price and a 14.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaman Corporation and Ducommun Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.6% and 84.6%. About 1.8% of Kaman Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Ducommun Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03% Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05%

For the past year Kaman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

Kaman Corporation beats Ducommun Incorporated on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.