Comparison of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 59 0.95 N/A 1.93 30.71 Astronics Corporation 35 1.60 N/A 3.74 11.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kaman Corporation and Astronics Corporation. Astronics Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kaman Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kaman Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Astronics Corporation is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Kaman Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Astronics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaman Corporation and Astronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Astronics Corporation has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 2.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaman Corporation and Astronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 89.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Kaman Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Astronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation -3% -2.52% -2.7% 0.99% -15.22% 5.38% Astronics Corporation 8.99% 28.47% 23.27% 40.23% 39.41% 36.91%

For the past year Kaman Corporation has weaker performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kaman Corporation.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.