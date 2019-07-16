Comparison of Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.94 N/A 0.55 10.60 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.25 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kamada Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kamada Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kamada Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 81.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 27.75% are Kamada Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. 2.46% -4.74% 4.56% 7.17% 25.38% 16.6% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.