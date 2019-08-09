Comparison of Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.86 N/A 0.64 8.80 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Kamada Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Kamada Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,756.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 27.75% are Kamada Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.