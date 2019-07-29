Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.24 N/A -0.98 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.86% and an $35 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 30.2% respectively. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.