Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta means KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 86.77% at a $35 consensus target price. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 30.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.