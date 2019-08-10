Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.71 N/A -1.41 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 95.76 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 112.90%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average target price and a 208.05% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 55.8% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.