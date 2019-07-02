Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 19.72 N/A -0.98 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 19.34 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.04 beta which makes it 204.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 69.66% upside potential. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.43, while its potential upside is 106.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 95.3%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.