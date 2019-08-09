Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.37 N/A -1.41 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.32 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 106.90% upside potential. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 116.26% and its consensus target price is $50. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.