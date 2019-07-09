Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Since KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.38 N/A -0.98 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 26.68 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Compugen Ltd.’s 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Compugen Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.52% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.