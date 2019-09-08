Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.31 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.07 beta indicates that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 118.40% at a $33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 84.16% and its consensus target price is $10. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.