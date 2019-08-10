Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.88 N/A -1.41 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 18.52 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 112.90%. Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, which is potential 469.11% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 19.9% respectively. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.