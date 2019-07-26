Comparison of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 19.14 N/A -0.98 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 97.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.