Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Repligen Corporation 70 18.92 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 106.88% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $17.75. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential downside is -26.81%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Repligen Corporation beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.