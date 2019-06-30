Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.36 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 53.02% upside potential and an average target price of $17.75. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 74.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.