Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.47 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.93% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average target price of $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 62%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.