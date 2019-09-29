Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 81,919,642.86% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,730,144.80% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 79.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.