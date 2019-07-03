Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.05 N/A -8.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.