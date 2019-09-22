Comparison of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

This is a contrast between Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.61 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.45%. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 78.15% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 45.5%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.