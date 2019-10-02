Comparison of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We are contrasting Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 494,996,729.10% -104.2% -54.1% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 930,710,149.09% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 235.20%. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 57.23%. Based on the data given earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 61.7% respectively. About 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.