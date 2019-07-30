Comparison of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 140.32 N/A -2.45 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 161.32%. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 132.80%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.6% and 21.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.