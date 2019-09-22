Comparison of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.14 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 23.4 Current Ratio and a 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 163.74% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $12. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 81.82%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 69.5%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.