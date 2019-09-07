Comparison of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 237.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.