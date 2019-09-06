Comparison of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 465.68 N/A -0.31 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.76 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 208.88%. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 41.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kadmon Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 52.8%. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.