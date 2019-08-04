Comparison of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 305.18 N/A -0.31 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 8.1%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.