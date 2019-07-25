Comparison of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 329.04 N/A -0.59 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.