Comparison of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 390.97 N/A -0.31 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 217.46% for Kadmon Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $8. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 232.23%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 50.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.