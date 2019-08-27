Comparison of K12 Inc. (LRN) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Both K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. 32 1.10 N/A 1.05 28.51 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for K12 Inc. and Puxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides K12 Inc. and Puxin Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of K12 Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Puxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. K12 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puxin Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

K12 Inc. and Puxin Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 7.8%. 1.6% are K12 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year K12 Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Puxin Limited.

Summary

K12 Inc. beats Puxin Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.