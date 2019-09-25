Comparison of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 1.76 1.97 Exelon Corporation 48 1.34 N/A 2.40 18.76

Demonstrates Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Exelon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Just Energy Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Exelon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelon Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Exelon Corporation’s consensus target price is $52.7, while its potential upside is 7.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Just Energy Group Inc. and Exelon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.23% and 82.1%. Insiders owned 34.88% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year Just Energy Group Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats Just Energy Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.