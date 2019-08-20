Comparison of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

We are contrasting Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 19 8.17 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 0.06%. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Jupai Holdings Limited

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.