Comparison of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 0% respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.59%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
