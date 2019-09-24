Comparison of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 0% respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.