Comparison of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 27.08% of 6661 shares. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

6661 beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.