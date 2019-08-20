Comparison of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 27.08% of 6661 shares. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
6661 beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.