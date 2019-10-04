Comparison of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 24 6.78 341.91M 1.61 16.76 NETGEAR Inc. 33 0.23 30.35M 1.60 21.10

Demonstrates Juniper Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. NETGEAR Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Juniper Networks Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 1,432,984,073.76% 12% 6.1% NETGEAR Inc. 91,443,205.78% -1.3% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Juniper Networks Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor NETGEAR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Juniper Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Juniper Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 14.36% for Juniper Networks Inc. with consensus price target of $27. On the other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s potential upside is 18.69% and its consensus price target is $40. The data provided earlier shows that NETGEAR Inc. appears more favorable than Juniper Networks Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Juniper Networks Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats NETGEAR Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.