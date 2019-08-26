Comparison of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies AG 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.26 N/A 0.33 18.46

Table 1 demonstrates Jumia Technologies AG and The Container Store Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jumia Technologies AG and The Container Store Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jumia Technologies AG are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, The Container Store Group Inc. has 1.2 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jumia Technologies AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jumia Technologies AG and The Container Store Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Jumia Technologies AG has an average target price of $22, and a 85.97% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of The Container Store Group Inc. is $7, which is potential 45.23% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Jumia Technologies AG appears more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jumia Technologies AG and The Container Store Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 78.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Jumia Technologies AG.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.