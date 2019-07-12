Comparison of Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 52.13 Farfetch Limited 22 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jumei International Holding Limited and Farfetch Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jumei International Holding Limited are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Farfetch Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Farfetch Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jumei International Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Jumei International Holding Limited and Farfetch Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Farfetch Limited has an average target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 70.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.6% of Farfetch Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -3.54% -2% -3.92% 18.36% -0.81% 33.88% Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited has weaker performance than Farfetch Limited

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.