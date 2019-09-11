Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.82 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.5 consensus target price and a -49.45% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 41.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.