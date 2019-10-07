Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 448,853,839.85% -26% -11.7% Oragenics Inc. 8,616,494,845.36% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oragenics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.