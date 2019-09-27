Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -0.82 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 18.2% respectively. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).