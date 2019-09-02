Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.91
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.97
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 23.69%. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
