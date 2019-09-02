Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 23.69%. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.