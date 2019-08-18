Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.07 N/A -0.82 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 518.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, which is potential 38.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 95%. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.