Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Since Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.07 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 103.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 0% respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.