Comparison of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

As Property Management businesses, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 143 0.76 N/A 11.15 13.07 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.98 N/A 3.77 4.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.74 shows that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is $185.75, with potential upside of 34.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 21.9% respectively. 0.5% are Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.95% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.