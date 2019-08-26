Comparison of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

We will be comparing the differences between Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.71 N/A 11.15 13.07 FirstService Corporation 92 1.89 N/A -6.67 0.00

Demonstrates Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and FirstService Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7% FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and FirstService Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 FirstService Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 43.31% and an $185.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and FirstService Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 80.04%. About 0.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.31% of FirstService Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08% FirstService Corporation 2.02% 8.44% 20.36% 29.57% 27.47% 53.14%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than FirstService Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats FirstService Corporation.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.