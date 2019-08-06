Comparison of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.78 N/A 11.15 13.07 Acadia Realty Trust 28 7.78 N/A 0.45 62.10

Demonstrates Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Acadia Realty Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Acadia Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is currently more affordable than Acadia Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7% Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Acadia Realty Trust’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and Acadia Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s consensus target price is $185.33, while its potential upside is 37.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares and 0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08% Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14%

For the past year Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has weaker performance than Acadia Realty Trust

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Acadia Realty Trust.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.