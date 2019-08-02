Comparison of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.18 N/A 1.88 22.54 WABCO Holdings Inc. 130 1.85 N/A 6.74 19.64

Demonstrates Johnson Controls International plc and WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. WABCO Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Controls International plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Johnson Controls International plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WABCO Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Controls International plc’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WABCO Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Johnson Controls International plc’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, WABCO Holdings Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Johnson Controls International plc and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00 WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Johnson Controls International plc’s average target price is $37, while its potential downside is -11.93%. Competitively the average target price of WABCO Holdings Inc. is $140.13, which is potential 5.70% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, WABCO Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Johnson Controls International plc, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Johnson Controls International plc and WABCO Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 97.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc was more bullish than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Johnson Controls International plc on 10 of the 12 factors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.