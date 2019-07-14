Comparison of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Both Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 37 1.18 N/A 1.88 20.74 Stoneridge Inc. 29 1.05 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 demonstrates Johnson Controls International plc and Stoneridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stoneridge Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Johnson Controls International plc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Johnson Controls International plc’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stoneridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International plc’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Stoneridge Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Johnson Controls International plc. Its rival Stoneridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Johnson Controls International plc and Stoneridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Johnson Controls International plc’s downside potential is -10.93% at a $37 consensus target price. Competitively Stoneridge Inc. has a consensus target price of $35.67, with potential upside of 13.02%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stoneridge Inc. is looking more favorable than Johnson Controls International plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Johnson Controls International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.2% of Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc -0.84% 6.69% 12.12% 13.68% 7.04% 31.7% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc beats on 8 of the 12 factors Stoneridge Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.