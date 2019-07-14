Comparison of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW-A) and Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL)

This is a contrast between John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) and Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Publishing – Books and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons Inc. 47 1.45 N/A 2.74 16.83 Scholastic Corporation 39 0.69 N/A 1.28 29.48

Demonstrates John Wiley & Sons Inc. and Scholastic Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Scholastic Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than John Wiley & Sons Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. John Wiley & Sons Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 5.7% Scholastic Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. In other hand, Scholastic Corporation has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Wiley & Sons Inc. Its rival Scholastic Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Scholastic Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.3% of Scholastic Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Scholastic Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Wiley & Sons Inc. -1.91% 0.44% -10.65% -17.81% -30.22% -1.72% Scholastic Corporation -6.68% -7.28% -11.51% -18.85% -11.51% -6.63%

For the past year John Wiley & Sons Inc. has stronger performance than Scholastic Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors John Wiley & Sons Inc. beats Scholastic Corporation.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. It operates through three segments: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates Â‘books plusÂ’ products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of ChildrenÂ’s Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and childrenÂ’s books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.